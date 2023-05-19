V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lessened its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,078 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,644 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in V.F. by 345.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 927 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in V.F. by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 878.9% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Carol L. Roberts purchased 7,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.07 per share, with a total value of $149,786.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,786.63. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VFC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of V.F. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of V.F. from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.89.

NYSE:VFC opened at $20.77 on Friday. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $51.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.79 and its 200-day moving average is $26.34.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

