Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 5,121 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,121 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.8% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $14,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $785,273,000. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 8,568.8% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,630,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588,251 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 17,222.9% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,223,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204,658 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 245,340,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,078,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,501,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,378 shares in the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.00.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $158.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $411.85 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $159.55 and a 200 day moving average of $166.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $150.11 and a one year high of $183.35.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 94.56%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Further Reading

