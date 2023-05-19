Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on VRNS. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Varonis Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Varonis Systems currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.95.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Varonis Systems Stock Performance

VRNS stock opened at $24.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.13. Varonis Systems has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $35.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -23.88 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.33). Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 23.53% and a negative return on equity of 21.70%. The firm had revenue of $107.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.26 million. Analysts forecast that Varonis Systems will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Varonis Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 15,694 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $663,000. 90.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Varonis Systems

(Get Rating)

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in protecting enterprise data such as sensitive files and emails, confidential customer, patient, and employee data, financial records, strategic and product plans, and other intellectual property. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, EMEA, and Rest of the World.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.