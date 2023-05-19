Varonis Systems’ (VRNS) “Initiates” Rating Reaffirmed at 22nd Century Group

22nd Century Group reissued their initiates rating on shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on VRNS. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Varonis Systems from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Varonis Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.95.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Varonis Systems Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of VRNS opened at $24.84 on Thursday. Varonis Systems has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $35.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.88 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.33). Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.70% and a negative net margin of 23.53%. The company had revenue of $107.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.26 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

About Varonis Systems

(Get Rating)

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in protecting enterprise data such as sensitive files and emails, confidential customer, patient, and employee data, financial records, strategic and product plans, and other intellectual property. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, EMEA, and Rest of the World.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.