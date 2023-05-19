Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 47.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 734,585 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 667,593 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $43,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Matador Resources by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,002 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. 87.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Timothy E. Parker purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.52 per share, for a total transaction of $195,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,117,598.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Matador Resources news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.77 per share, with a total value of $97,540.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,362,494.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy E. Parker acquired 4,500 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.52 per share, for a total transaction of $195,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,117,598.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 12,300 shares of company stock worth $549,835. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Matador Resources Stock Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on MTDR shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Matador Resources from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.56.

Shares of MTDR stock opened at $44.68 on Friday. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $41.17 and a 52-week high of $73.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 3.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $502.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.24 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 37.11% and a net margin of 38.33%. Matador Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

Matador Resources Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

