Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 614,359 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,483 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $41,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 75.6% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 504 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 613.9% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 721 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 55.2% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 731 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CTSH. 51job reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, HSBC raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.21.

Insider Transactions at Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

In related news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 6,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $433,221.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,556 shares in the company, valued at $847,927.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $63.62 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.33 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40. The stock has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.19 and a 200-day moving average of $60.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.84%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

