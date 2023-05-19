Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 519.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 647,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 543,343 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Timken were worth $45,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TKR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Timken by 12.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,620,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $390,875,000 after buying an additional 736,067 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Timken by 54.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,588,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,421,000 after acquiring an additional 562,930 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Timken in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,447,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Timken by 71.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 617,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,490,000 after acquiring an additional 257,536 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Timken in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,913,000. 82.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Timken alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on TKR shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Timken from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Timken from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Timken from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Timken from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.78.

Timken Price Performance

Timken stock opened at $76.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The Timken Company has a 52-week low of $50.85 and a 52-week high of $89.40. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.10 and its 200 day moving average is $76.98.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.24. Timken had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Timken Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This is a boost from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total transaction of $1,832,512.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,248,466.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $2,135,580.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,933,559.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total transaction of $1,832,512.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,248,466.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,924 shares of company stock worth $5,681,918 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Timken Profile

(Get Rating)

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and industrial motion products. In addition to bearings, it offers drives, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the Mobile and Process Industries segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.