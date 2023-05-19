Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 908,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,990 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.40% of Bath & Body Works worth $41,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BBWI. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 151.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Bath & Body Works by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bath & Body Works news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 1,625 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $62,221.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,487,146.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

Bath & Body Works stock opened at $37.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.70. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a one year low of $25.75 and a one year high of $49.55.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on BBWI shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler cut Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Argus cut Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.90.

Bath & Body Works Profile

(Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.