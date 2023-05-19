Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 13,373 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 13,373 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Biogen worth $43,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Biogen by 16.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Biogen by 39.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Biogen by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,468,356,000 after purchasing an additional 183,285 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Biogen by 15.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,896,000 after purchasing an additional 11,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Biogen by 10.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Biogen

In other Biogen news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $804,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,544,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $804,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,544,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total transaction of $25,217.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,823.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,340 shares of company stock worth $982,911. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Biogen Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $305.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.24. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.54 and a 52-week high of $319.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $287.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.83. The company has a market capitalization of $44.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.19.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.15. Biogen had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.62 EPS. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BIIB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $347.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $315.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $349.00 to $371.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $307.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.38.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Featured Articles

