Vijay Kotte Buys 7,241 Shares of GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Stock

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) CEO Vijay Kotte purchased 7,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $99,780.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 646,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,671.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ GOCO opened at $17.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. GoHealth, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.93 and a 12-month high of $19.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.53.
GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($7.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($9.55). GoHealth had a negative net margin of 26.53% and a negative return on equity of 19.00%. The business had revenue of $69.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GoHealth, Inc. will post -4.77 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts have recently commented on GOCO shares. Bank of America raised their price target on GoHealth from $9.75 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on GoHealth from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on GoHealth from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.
GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareInternal; MedicareExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherInternal; and IFP and OtherExternal. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.
