Vijay Kotte Buys 7,241 Shares of GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Stock

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) CEO Vijay Kotte purchased 7,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $99,780.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 646,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,671.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

GoHealth Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOCO opened at $17.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. GoHealth, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.93 and a 12-month high of $19.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.53.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($7.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($9.55). GoHealth had a negative net margin of 26.53% and a negative return on equity of 19.00%. The business had revenue of $69.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GoHealth, Inc. will post -4.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of GoHealth

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 41.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 346,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 102,229 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 331.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 161,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 123,719 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 149.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 5,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 28.4% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 110,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 24,337 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GOCO shares. Bank of America raised their price target on GoHealth from $9.75 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on GoHealth from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on GoHealth from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

GoHealth Company Profile

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareInternal; MedicareExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherInternal; and IFP and OtherExternal. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.

Featured Stories

