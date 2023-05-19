WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Price Target Cut to $10.50 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $11.00 to $10.50 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WKME. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on WalkMe from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of WalkMe in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of WalkMe from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of WalkMe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.21.

WalkMe Stock Performance

Shares of WalkMe stock opened at $9.78 on Thursday. WalkMe has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $14.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WalkMe

WalkMe ( NASDAQ:WKME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $64.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.75 million. WalkMe had a negative return on equity of 242.77% and a negative net margin of 37.68%. On average, analysts anticipate that WalkMe will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in WalkMe in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of WalkMe by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of WalkMe by 744.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter. 61.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WalkMe

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

