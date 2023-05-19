Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Shares Gap Down to $2.85

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.85, but opened at $2.79. Waterdrop shares last traded at $2.83, with a volume of 28,837 shares changing hands.

Waterdrop Trading Up 0.4 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.67. The company has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of -0.97.

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. Waterdrop had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $98.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.61 million. Equities analysts forecast that Waterdrop Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waterdrop

Waterdrop Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Waterdrop by 175.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 47,300 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Waterdrop by 239.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,997 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Waterdrop by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,164,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,539,000 after purchasing an additional 14,182 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Waterdrop during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waterdrop in the first quarter valued at $50,000. 0.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waterdrop Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services.

