Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Shares Gap Down to $2.85

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.85, but opened at $2.79. Waterdrop shares last traded at $2.83, with a volume of 28,837 shares changing hands.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.67. The company has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of -0.97.
Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. Waterdrop had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $98.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.61 million. Equities analysts forecast that Waterdrop Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.
Waterdrop Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services.
