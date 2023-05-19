Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Trading Up 4.3%

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.34 and last traded at $35.07. 128,170 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,424,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Webster Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wedbush increased their price target on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Webster Financial from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.09.

Webster Financial Stock Down 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.07). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 28.33%. The company had revenue of $666.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 32.45%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Webster Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 77,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

