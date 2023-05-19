Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 3,997,972 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 7,597,921 shares.The stock last traded at $35.02 and had previously closed at $31.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.25.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Western Alliance Bancorporation Trading Up 1.1 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.36.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.01). Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 28.75%. The business had revenue of $910.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson acquired 2,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $63,830.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,830.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $128,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,051.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson acquired 2,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.79 per share, with a total value of $63,830.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,830.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.3% in the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

(Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.