Western Copper and Gold (NYSE:WRN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western Copper and Gold (NYSE:WRN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Western Copper and Gold Price Performance

NYSE WRN opened at $1.62 on Thursday. Western Copper and Gold has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $1.98.

About Western Copper and Gold

Western Copper & Gold Corp. operates as an exploration stage company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and future development of mineral resource properties. It currently focuses on the development of the Casino Project. The company was founded on March 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

