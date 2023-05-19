WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Shares Bought by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 121.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in WEX were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEX. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in WEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. 98.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WEX alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at WEX

In other WEX news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.79, for a total transaction of $184,569.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,330,742.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $165,339.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,152.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.79, for a total value of $184,569.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,742.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,300 shares of company stock valued at $590,154. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

WEX Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WEX stock opened at $179.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $177.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.87. WEX Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.00 and a 12-month high of $204.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 53.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.59.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WEX shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on WEX from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on WEX from $222.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on WEX from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on WEX in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised WEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.90.

WEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.