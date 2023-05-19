WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Stock Holdings Boosted by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 121.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in WEX were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of WEX during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEX during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 98.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other WEX news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $165,339.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 512 shares in the company, valued at $90,152.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other WEX news, Director Regina O. Sommer sold 1,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.52, for a total transaction of $240,245.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,272 shares in the company, valued at $2,719,101.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $165,339.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 512 shares in the company, valued at $90,152.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,300 shares of company stock worth $590,154. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WEX opened at $179.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. WEX Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.00 and a 1 year high of $204.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.59.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WEX. TheStreet upgraded WEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on WEX from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on WEX from $193.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on WEX from $222.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on WEX from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.90.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

