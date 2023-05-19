Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

WWD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Woodward from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Woodward from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Woodward from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Woodward from $107.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Woodward from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $104.25.

Woodward Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of WWD stock opened at $111.25 on Thursday. Woodward has a 1 year low of $79.26 and a 1 year high of $116.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 42.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.08 and its 200-day moving average is $98.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Woodward Announces Dividend

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $718.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.42 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Woodward will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Woodward’s payout ratio is 33.98%.

Insider Activity at Woodward

In related news, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 2,045 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.56, for a total transaction of $224,050.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,822. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Rajeev Bhalla purchased 461 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $108.23 per share, with a total value of $49,894.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,357.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 2,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.56, for a total value of $224,050.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Woodward

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 1.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Woodward in the third quarter worth about $3,369,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 0.4% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 316,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 12.2% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 4.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

Featured Articles

