Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a top pick rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.50.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:XENE opened at $40.77 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.47 and a 200 day moving average of $37.31. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $25.73 and a 52 week high of $43.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 1.41.

Insider Activity at Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XENE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.01). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.01% and a negative net margin of 862.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 19,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $711,199.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,257,393.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,567.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 124.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,004.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.