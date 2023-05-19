Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,123,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 115,580 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.47% of Zillow Group worth $36,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter worth about $1,201,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 424.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,950,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006,027 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 168.7% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 14,324 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the third quarter worth approximately $658,000. 68.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group Price Performance

Zillow Group stock opened at $45.87 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.14 and a 12 month high of $49.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 12.70 and a quick ratio of 12.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of -77.74 and a beta of 1.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $469.00 million for the quarter.

Separately, Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $292,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 86,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,740,192.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $292,468.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 86,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,740,192.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 4,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total value of $179,745.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,964,986.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zillow Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals.

Further Reading

