Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,123,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 115,580 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.47% of Zillow Group worth $36,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in Z. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Zillow Group by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at $531,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 102,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after purchasing an additional 35,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 671,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,103,000 after purchasing an additional 9,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $292,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 86,961 shares in the company, valued at $3,740,192.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zillow Group news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 4,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total value of $179,745.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 162,165 shares in the company, valued at $6,964,986.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $292,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 86,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,740,192.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ Z opened at $45.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.74 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 12.70 and a quick ratio of 12.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.66. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.14 and a 1-year high of $49.32.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $469.00 million for the quarter.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals.

