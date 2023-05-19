Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 95.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,207 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 135,137 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $2,869,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 43,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,437,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZBH opened at $135.02 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.39 and a fifty-two week high of $149.25. The stock has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.21 and a 200-day moving average of $125.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.86%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ZBH shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $136.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised Zimmer Biomet from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.67.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

