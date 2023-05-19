ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Price Target Raised to $39.00 at Bank of America

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Bank of America from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.96.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Up 2.0 %

ZTO opened at $29.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.35. ZTO Express has a 52 week low of $16.27 and a 52 week high of $30.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZTO Express (Cayman)

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from ZTO Express (Cayman)’s previous — dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZTO. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 420.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital, privacy waybill and cloud printing. It operates through the Express Delivery and Freight Forwarding segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.