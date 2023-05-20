1,071 Shares in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Purchased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,760,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,078,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Trading Up 0.6 %

ELV opened at $457.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $465.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $486.13. The company has a market capitalization of $108.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.84. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $440.02 and a 52 week high of $549.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $41.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ELV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Elevance Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $571.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $572.19.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Featured Articles

