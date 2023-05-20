14,562 Shares in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Acquired by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Clarus during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Clarus by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 3,855 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Clarus by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clarus during the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Clarus by 125.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clarus alerts:

Clarus Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:CLAR opened at $8.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $316.86 million, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.00. Clarus Co. has a 12-month low of $6.86 and a 12-month high of $29.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Clarus Dividend Announcement

Clarus ( NASDAQ:CLAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). Clarus had a negative net margin of 17.00% and a positive return on equity of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $104.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.12 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Clarus Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on CLAR. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Clarus from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America lowered Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut Clarus from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clarus in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.29.

Clarus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clarus Corp engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Precision Sport, and Adventure. The Outdoor segment manufactures outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, trail running, backpacking, skiing, and a wide range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.