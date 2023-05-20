18,824 Shares in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Acquired by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,824 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 256.5% during the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 489.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 501.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LUMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $6.25 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.11.

NYSE:LUMN opened at $2.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $12.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.16.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.87% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

