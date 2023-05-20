19,442 Shares in Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Acquired by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 19,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Veru during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Veru during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in Veru by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Veru by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 17,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Veru by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Veru alerts:

Veru Stock Up 0.9 %

VERU opened at $1.14 on Friday. Veru Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $24.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Veru

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VERU shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Veru from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Veru from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

(Get Rating)

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer, VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer, and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VERU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.