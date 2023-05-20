5,281 Shares in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Purchased by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,998,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,175,000 after purchasing an additional 250,587 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,049,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,055,000 after buying an additional 304,996 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,179,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,791,000 after buying an additional 516,074 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,291,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,937,000 after purchasing an additional 398,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 998,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,865,000 after purchasing an additional 397,089 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on J. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

In related news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $418,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,149,354.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $418,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,149,354.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.77, for a total transaction of $778,388.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 614,622 shares in the company, valued at $71,769,410.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 23,498 shares of company stock worth $2,733,242 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE J opened at $116.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.59. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.78 and a 1-year high of $140.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 17.25%.

Jacobs Solutions declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

