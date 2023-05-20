6,511 Shares in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC purchased a new position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,511 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 2.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,512 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in TopBuild by 26.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,598 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in TopBuild by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,993 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in TopBuild by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in TopBuild by 9.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Stock Performance

Shares of BLD stock opened at $210.71 on Friday. TopBuild Corp. has a 12-month low of $140.66 and a 12-month high of $227.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.30. TopBuild had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 15.71 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens upped their price objective on TopBuild from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TopBuild in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on TopBuild from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on TopBuild from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TopBuild presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total value of $313,952.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,372. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other TopBuild news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total transaction of $313,952.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,372. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Jeffrey Franklin sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.97, for a total value of $212,970.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,065,810.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,703 shares of company stock valued at $1,852,421 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S.

