7,026 Shares in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Acquired by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bunge by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Bunge by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bunge by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Bunge Price Performance
NYSE:BG opened at $90.45 on Friday. Bunge Limited has a 52 week low of $80.41 and a 52 week high of $118.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.69.
Bunge Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.53%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have issued reports on BG. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Bunge in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Bunge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bunge in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bunge from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.22.
Bunge Company Profile
Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bunge (BG)
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
- Foot Locker And The Ebbing Tide Of Discretionary Spending
Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.