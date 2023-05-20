92 Resources Reiterates “Maintains” Rating for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

92 Resources reaffirmed their maintains rating on shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on OZK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Bank OZK from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered Bank OZK from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bank OZK from $51.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.57.

Bank OZK stock opened at $34.97 on Tuesday. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $30.72 and a 52-week high of $49.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $375.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.56 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 38.48% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is 28.40%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Bank OZK by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 72,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after buying an additional 30,969 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of Bank OZK by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 31,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 10.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,791,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,476,000 after buying an additional 1,235,144 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 29.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 916,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,329,000 after acquiring an additional 208,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 3.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,658,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,716,000 after acquiring an additional 57,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

