AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AAON. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of AAON from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. CJS Securities downgraded shares of AAON from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Get AAON alerts:

AAON Stock Down 0.1 %

AAON stock opened at $91.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.74 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. AAON has a 12 month low of $48.97 and a 12 month high of $104.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $265.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.28 million. AAON had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 21.81%. AAON’s quarterly revenue was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AAON will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Casey Kidwell sold 1,607 shares of AAON stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $148,856.41. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AAON news, VP Casey Kidwell sold 1,607 shares of AAON stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $148,856.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,616 shares in the company, valued at $242,320.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen E. Wakefield acquired 516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $89.30 per share, for a total transaction of $46,078.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,505.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,731 shares of company stock worth $719,694 in the last ninety days. 19.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of AAON

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAON in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in AAON by 604.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 528,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,058,000 after buying an additional 453,103 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in AAON by 1,254.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 346,378 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,490,000 after buying an additional 320,809 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in AAON by 303.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,366 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after buying an additional 31,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in AAON by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,433,966 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,650,000 after buying an additional 45,216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

AAON Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.