abrdn plc Acquires 24,980 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 24,980 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Eaton were worth $19,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 228.6% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

Eaton Trading Down 0.3 %

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total transaction of $398,280.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,291,899.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total transaction of $398,280.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,291,899.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $441,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,601,896.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,377 shares of company stock worth $5,526,193. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ETN opened at $174.15 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $122.50 and a 52 week high of $178.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $165.78 and a 200 day moving average of $164.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 53.67%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

