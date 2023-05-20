abrdn plc Acquires 267 Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

abrdn plc increased its holdings in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $19,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 8.5% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 16.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its stake in LGI Homes by 105.8% in the third quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 78,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,415,000 after purchasing an additional 40,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in LGI Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LGIH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on LGI Homes from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on LGI Homes from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on LGI Homes from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on LGI Homes from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on LGI Homes in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $121.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.69. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.73 and a 1 year high of $126.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $487.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.54 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 12.24%. The company’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Charles Michael Merdian sold 13,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.39, for a total value of $1,456,240.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,165.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Charles Michael Merdian sold 13,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.39, for a total value of $1,456,240.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,165.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 38,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.39, for a total transaction of $4,005,757.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 605,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,239,044.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,210 shares of company stock worth $8,999,462 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on the residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, Midwest, Mid-Atlantic, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

