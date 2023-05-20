abrdn plc Acquires 55,835 Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

abrdn plc raised its position in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,835 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in PDD were worth $17,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in PDD by 108.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in PDD during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in PDD during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in PDD during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in PDD by 100.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD opened at $60.53 on Friday. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.29 and a 1 year high of $106.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.23 and its 200 day moving average is $80.32.

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $7.34. The company had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 23.93%. PDD’s revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PDD shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on PDD from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded PDD from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on PDD from $108.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on PDD from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.89.

PDD Holdings, Inc is a multinational commerce group that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. The company aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so that local communities and small businesses can benefit from increased productivity and new opportunities. It has built a network of sourcing, logistics, and fulfillment capabilities, that support its underlying businesses.

