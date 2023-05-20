abrdn plc Acquires 6,401 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

abrdn plc boosted its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,298 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,401 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Stryker were worth $21,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,970 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 18.0% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 18,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 26.9% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.3% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 51,721 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,563,885.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Stryker from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Stryker from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BTIG Research increased their price target on Stryker from $299.00 to $313.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Loop Capital increased their price target on Stryker from $290.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Stryker from $288.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.86.

Stryker stock opened at $285.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $306.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $286.58 and its 200 day moving average is $261.24.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. Stryker’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

