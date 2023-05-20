abrdn plc Boosts Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

abrdn plc increased its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 784,995 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,222 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned 0.08% of HP worth $21,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management increased its position in HP by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,165,046 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $352,993,000 after acquiring an additional 139,712 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in HP by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,264,928 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $205,962,000 after acquiring an additional 990,157 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in HP by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,370,014 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $198,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504,059 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new position in HP in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,923,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in HP by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,266,057 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $156,150,000 after purchasing an additional 340,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HPQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet lowered HP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on HP in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on HP in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on HP from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.69.

HP Price Performance

Shares of HP stock opened at $30.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.31 and a 200-day moving average of $28.88. The company has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.08 and a 1-year high of $40.79.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. HP had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 141.20%. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. HP’s payout ratio is 41.83%.

Insider Transactions at HP

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $220,440.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,495.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $220,440.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,495.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $1,121,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,612,568.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,710 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,389. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About HP

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

