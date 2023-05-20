abrdn plc Buys New Shares in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

abrdn plc bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 241,640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $21,977,000. abrdn plc owned about 0.36% of Texas Roadhouse as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TXRH. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth about $1,166,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 160,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,587,000 after purchasing an additional 9,790 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth about $1,317,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 165,406 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

Shares of TXRH opened at $113.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.95. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.58 and a 52 week high of $116.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.64 and a 200-day moving average of $102.56.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Regina A. Tobin sold 2,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total transaction of $230,005.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 13,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,672.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Texas Roadhouse news, President Regina A. Tobin sold 2,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total transaction of $230,005.60. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 13,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,672.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $104,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,978,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,202 shares of company stock valued at $1,765,905 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXRH has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $133.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Stephens increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.44.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

See Also

