abrdn plc Decreases Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

abrdn plc trimmed its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32,368 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $20,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $228.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.52 and a twelve month high of $253.37.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 92.13% and a net margin of 19.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.40%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ITW shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.21.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

