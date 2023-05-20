abrdn plc Decreases Stake in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

abrdn plc lowered its position in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) by 70.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 364,063 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 853,970 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned approximately 1.24% of TechTarget worth $16,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in TechTarget by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,786 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in TechTarget in the fourth quarter worth approximately $783,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in TechTarget by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 142,583 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in TechTarget by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,193 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in TechTarget by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,666 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.
TechTarget Stock Up 0.3 %
TTGT stock opened at $31.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.29. TechTarget, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $74.61. The company has a market cap of $877.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 8.69 and a quick ratio of 8.69.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Activity at TechTarget
In related news, President Rebecca Kitchens sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $29,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 16,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,342. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.
TechTarget Profile
TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TechTarget (TTGT)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/15 – 5/19
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.