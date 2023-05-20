abrdn plc Decreases Stake in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

abrdn plc lowered its position in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) by 70.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 364,063 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 853,970 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned approximately 1.24% of TechTarget worth $16,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in TechTarget by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,786 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in TechTarget in the fourth quarter worth approximately $783,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in TechTarget by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 142,583 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in TechTarget by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,193 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in TechTarget by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,666 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

TTGT stock opened at $31.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.29. TechTarget, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $74.61. The company has a market cap of $877.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 8.69 and a quick ratio of 8.69.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TTGT. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of TechTarget from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $90.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TechTarget currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.88.

In related news, President Rebecca Kitchens sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $29,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 16,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,342. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

