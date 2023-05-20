abrdn plc Grows Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

abrdn plc raised its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 936,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 20,738 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $16,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.5% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.8% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 19,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 4.1% during the third quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.5% during the third quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 128,968 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 118,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $16.52 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $20.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.79. The company has a market cap of $37.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.56.

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

