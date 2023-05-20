abrdn plc Grows Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

abrdn plc boosted its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 364,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,414 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 0.06% of Fastenal worth $17,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Fastenal by 617.0% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal by 105.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on FAST. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fastenal in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Fastenal in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.14.

Fastenal Price Performance

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $55.00 on Friday. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $43.73 and a twelve month high of $56.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.44.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 71.79%.

About Fastenal

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.