abrdn plc Grows Stake in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)

abrdn plc grew its holdings in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,927,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,360 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Ranpak were worth $16,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ranpak by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 310,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,353,000 after purchasing an additional 7,724 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ranpak by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 10,027 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ranpak by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ranpak by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,700,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,605,000 after purchasing an additional 962,336 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ranpak by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 574,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,737,000 after purchasing an additional 94,305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Ranpak from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Insider Activity at Ranpak

Ranpak Stock Performance

In other Ranpak news, Director Alicia M. Tranen bought 36,500 shares of Ranpak stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.91 per share, with a total value of $106,215.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $145,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Omar Asali bought 61,060 shares of Ranpak stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.92 per share, with a total value of $178,295.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,219,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,290.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PACK stock opened at $3.41 on Friday. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.66 and a twelve month high of $13.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.39 and a 200 day moving average of $5.53.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.10). Ranpak had a negative net margin of 12.21% and a negative return on equity of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $81.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.54 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Ranpak Profile

(Get Rating)

Ranpak Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers protective packaging solutions, such as Void-Fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages, Cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads, and Wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects, Cold Chain, Box Lining, and Retail.

See Also

