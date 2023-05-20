abrdn plc Has $15.28 Million Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

abrdn plc increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,732 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $15,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Detalus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 546.9% during the fourth quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 119,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,229,000 after buying an additional 101,370 shares during the last quarter. Lwmg LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $634,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 12,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 25,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,115 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 340.7% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,173,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,185,000 after purchasing an additional 907,363 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.35.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 1.2 %

USB opened at $30.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.51 and its 200-day moving average is $41.37. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $53.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $46.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.93.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.06%.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Scott W. Wine acquired 30,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $999,888.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,438 shares in the company, valued at $999,888.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew acquired 16,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.59 per share, for a total transaction of $497,393.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 151,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,647,446.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott W. Wine purchased 30,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $999,888.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,888.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 76,698 shares of company stock worth $2,446,082 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.