abrdn plc Has $15.48 Million Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

abrdn plc grew its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,530 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned 0.19% of Robert Half International worth $15,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 42.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 24,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 7,315 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 103,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,604,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $355,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 189.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Robert Half International in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Robert Half International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Robert Half International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Robert Half International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.44.

Insider Activity

Robert Half International Price Performance

In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 3,456 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $278,346.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,828 shares in the company, valued at $872,087.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 12,500 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total transaction of $1,011,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,567,946.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 3,456 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $278,346.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,087.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:RHI opened at $68.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.27. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.40 and a 1 year high of $92.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.32.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 39.94% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Robert Half International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

Robert Half International announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 9th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Robert Half International Profile

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.