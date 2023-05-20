abrdn plc Has $16.61 Million Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

abrdn plc lessened its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $16,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BURL. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,761,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 565,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,019,000 after purchasing an additional 298,837 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,932,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 350,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,062,000 after purchasing an additional 189,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,791,000.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total value of $106,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,768.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total value of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,768.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total transaction of $9,876,667.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,556,536.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Burlington Stores Trading Down 4.9 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on BURL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $214.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $219.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.94.

NYSE:BURL opened at $167.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 47.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $192.24 and its 200 day moving average is $198.61. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.47 and a 12 month high of $239.94.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 40.35%. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Burlington Stores Profile

(Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. It operates through the following segments: Ladies Apparel, Accessories and Shoes, Home, Mens Apparel, Kids Apparel and Baby, and Outerwear.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.