abrdn plc Has $17.50 Million Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

abrdn plc lessened its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 45.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 73,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 61,690 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $17,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of SHW opened at $232.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.00. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $195.24 and a twelve month high of $278.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $225.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.83. The firm has a market cap of $60.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 86.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.83.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total value of $607,090.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,145.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

