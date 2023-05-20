abrdn plc Has $17.95 Million Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

abrdn plc raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned 0.12% of FactSet Research Systems worth $17,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 3,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. SpectralCast restated an “initiates” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $477.00 to $454.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $444.56.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $396.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $345.92 and a 52 week high of $474.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $406.11 and a 200-day moving average of $418.75.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 22.30%. The company had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.82, for a total value of $316,974.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,243.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.82, for a total value of $316,974.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,243.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Goran Skoko sold 7,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.96, for a total value of $3,290,878.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,201.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,537 shares of company stock valued at $6,404,608 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

