abrdn plc Has $19.05 Million Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,818 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $19,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,021,000. Lwmg LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 1,836.5% during the fourth quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 723,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,659,000 after purchasing an additional 685,766 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 29,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 133,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total value of $357,581.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,460.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 51,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total value of $4,564,480.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,838,843.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total transaction of $357,581.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,460.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,001 shares of company stock worth $7,213,309. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of AEP stock opened at $86.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $44.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.45. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.30 and a 12 month high of $105.60.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 10.10%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 85.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.19.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

