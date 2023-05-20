abrdn plc Has $19.46 Million Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

abrdn plc grew its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 260,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,879 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.11% of Hologic worth $19,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 163.9% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $81.43 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $87.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.18. Hologic had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Hologic’s revenue was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 2,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total transaction of $200,114.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,860.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

